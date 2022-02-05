Data stolen from journalists after News Corp hacked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Data stolen from journalists after News Corp hacked

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 8.05am
News Corp, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, said it had been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees (AP)
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the publisher of The Sun, The Sunday Times and The Wall Street Journal, said it has been hacked, with data stolen from journalists and other employees.

The cyber security firm investigating the intrusion said Chinese intelligence-gathering is believed to be behind the operation, which also struck its News UK arm.

The Journal reported that the hacking appeared to date back to February 2020 and that scores of employees had been affected.

Hackers were said to have been able to access reporters’ emails and Google Docs, including drafts of articles.

News Corp, whose publications and businesses include the New York Post and Journal parent Dow Jones, said it discovered the breach on January 20.

It said customer and financial data were so far not affected and company operations were not interrupted.

But the potential impact on news reporting and sources is a serious concern. News organisations are prime targets for the world’s intelligence agencies because their reporters are in constant contact with sources of sensitive information.

Journalists and newsrooms from Mexico and El Salvador to Qatar, where Al-Jazeera is based, have been hacked with powerful spyware.

Mandiant, the cyber security firm investigating the hack, said in a statement that it “assesses that those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests”.

The timing of News Corp’s announcement, including in a regulatory filing on Friday, coincided with the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Athletes and journalists at the Games have been advised to bring “burner” phones and sanitised laptops to protect against cyber espionage.

In the regulatory filing, News Corp said it had discovered in January that one of its technology providers was “the target of persistent cyberattack activity”, without elaborating.

In an email to staff, News Corp said the hack had “affected a limited number” of email accounts and documents from News Corp headquarters, News Technology Services, Dow Jones, News UK, and the New York Post.

The Sun masthead
An email to staff said News UK, which publishes The Sun and other papers, had been affected (Yui Mok/PA)

“Our preliminary analysis indicates that foreign government involvement may be associated with this activity, and that some data was taken,” the email said.

“Our highest concern is the protection of our employees, including our journalists, and their sources,” it added, saying it believed the “threat activity is contained”.

FBI director Christopher Wray said in a speech this week that the bureau opens investigations tied to suspected Chinese espionage operations about every 12 hours, and has more than 2,000 such probes.

He said Chinese government hackers have been stealing more personal and corporate data than all other countries combined.

While state-backed Russian hacking tends to get more headlines, US officials say China has been stealthily stealing far more valuable commercial and personal data over the past few decades as digital technology took hold.

Major newsrooms, including The New York Times, where a Chinese cyber espionage operation was uncovered in 2013, have previously been compromised.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not explicitly deny Beijing’s involvement in the hack, but said in a statement on Friday evening that “China firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms”.

The reported onset of the News Corp hack – February 2020 – coincides with Beijing’s revocation of the press credentials of three Journal reporters based in the Chinese capital in what China’s foreign ministry said was punishment for an opinion piece the newspaper published.

News Corp’s assets also includes the publishing house HarperCollins, News Corp Australia and Storyful, which the email to employees said were apparently not targeted by the hackers.

