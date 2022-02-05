Father who mowed down knife attacker in Maida Vale says it was his ‘duty’ to act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Father who mowed down knife attacker in Maida Vale says it was his ‘duty’ to act

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.01am
The man was reportedly arrested on suspicion of murder (Aaron Chown/PA)
A father who was released without charge after ploughing his car into a knife attacker to stop him killing a mother-of-two has said it was his “duty” to act.

Abraham, 26, who was originally arrested on suspicion of murder, said he prayed for God’s forgiveness following the incident in Maida Vale, west London.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died on January 24 when she was ambushed in the street by her ex-husband Leon McCaskie, who also used the surname McCaskre, and was stabbed several times.

A number of witnesses tried unsuccessfully to stop McCaskie, before Abraham ran him over in a blue Renault. McCaskie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died on January 24 when she was ambushed in the street by her ex-husband Leon McCaskie (Metropolitan Police)

Abraham, reportedly an electrician and married father with two children under five, told the Daily Mail: “Should you see an evil it is your duty to stop it with your hands.

“If you cannot, then you should stop it by speaking out. So I was thinking: ‘How could I face God if I don’t help? It is my duty, my religion.’

“In that moment I knew I had to act.”

Abraham, originally from Chechnya, told the paper he had overslept on the morning of the incident and was on his way to work when he heard shouting and screaming.

Abraham said it was his ‘duty’ to act (Aaron Chown/PA)

He could see a man with a steel blade in his hand stab a woman on the floor three times in the chest, leaving him “shocked and terrified”.

He continued: “I thought: ‘I cannot go away and leave her.’ I had to help, to try to save her. I did not have time to consider. I thought the safest and quickest option was to push the man away from the woman with my car.

“So I put my car into first gear and drove up the kerb and onto the pavement. It was a short distance, 10 or 12ft, and I pushed him, I made an impact. I managed to avoid the woman.

“Then I took my foot off the gas but my car didn’t stop. The momentum continued and I knew the man was under my car. I opened the door and I saw his hand sticking out from under it. That sight stays with me and always will: the man’s hand sticking out.

“My car hit a garden wall and stalled and I tried to reverse but the engine wouldn’t turn over. I kept trying to start the car, to free the man, but I couldn’t. I shouted for help.”

Leon McCaskie was pronounced dead at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said that investigators had reviewed the law around self-defence and defence of another, and now considered the 26-year-old “a vital witness”, rather than a suspect.

Thousands of people had signed a petition in support of Abraham, and members of Ms Chfaiki’s family were also reported to have hailed him as “a hero”.

But after being arrested, Abraham said he was in “shock”.

He added: “I took my head in my hands and thought: ‘How has this happened?’ I’d tried to save a woman’s life and I’d killed a man.

“I said a prayer: ‘God forgive me for what I have done.’”

