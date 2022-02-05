Four boys arrested in murder probe after man, 20, stabbed near Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four boys arrested in murder probe after man, 20, stabbed near Manchester

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.19am Updated: February 5 2022, 9.24am
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in a town near Manchester.

At 9.30pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service responding to a report of a stabbing on Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, in Tameside.

A man, believed to be 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the incident, four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Superintendent Ian Crewe of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones – specialist officers are liaising with them and caring for them.

“We have four suspects in custody but our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage from the main or surrounding roads at around 9.30pm last night to contact us.

“We have deployed extra officers to the area to support the investigation team and the community and I want members of the public to know that they can approach and talk to them.

“The force is working with partner agencies to fight, prevent and reduce knife crime so I’ll also use this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it’s too late.”

Local Labour MP Jonathan Reynolds said: “Awful news from Dukinfield this morning. I am in touch with the police and the council as further details emerge.

“I am thinking of the family and friends if this young man, the whole Cheetham Hill Road community who I know will feel rocked by this, and the emergency responders attending the scene.”

The force urged anyone with information to contact police quoting 2866 04/02/22 via 0161 856 3400 or gmp.police.uk.

