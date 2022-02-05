Urn containing child’s ashes stolen during Birmingham break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Urn containing child’s ashes stolen during Birmingham break-in

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.22am
Police signage (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police have appealed for help after a burglar stole an urn containing the ashes of a child.

West Midlands Police said the urn was taken on Friday after someone broke into a home on Clopton Road, Garretts Green, Birmingham.

In a Facebook post appealing for information to locate the urn, the force said: “The urn contains the ashes of the homeowner’s first child, who was stillborn almost 10 years ago, so we are desperate to get it back for her.

The urn (West Midlands Police/PA)
The urn (West Midlands Police/PA)

“She is understandably very distressed.

“Some cash and a Nintendo Switch were also stolen, but the urn has very little monetary value so will be of no use to the thieves.

“They may have already discarded it somewhere, so we are hoping that someone may come across it and contact us.

“Please, if you have seen it, or have any information, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference 20/193726/22.

“If you want to tell us what you know, but not who you are, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

