Urn containing child’s ashes stolen during Birmingham break-in

Police have appealed for help after a burglar stole an urn containing the ashes of a child.

West Midlands Police said the urn was taken on Friday after someone broke into a home on Clopton Road, Garretts Green, Birmingham.

In a Facebook post appealing for information to locate the urn, the force said: “The urn contains the ashes of the homeowner’s first child, who was stillborn almost 10 years ago, so we are desperate to get it back for her.

The urn (West Midlands Police/PA)

“She is understandably very distressed.

“Some cash and a Nintendo Switch were also stolen, but the urn has very little monetary value so will be of no use to the thieves.

“They may have already discarded it somewhere, so we are hoping that someone may come across it and contact us.

“Please, if you have seen it, or have any information, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference 20/193726/22.

“If you want to tell us what you know, but not who you are, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”