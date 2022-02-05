Man, 46, arrested after discovery of suspected lethal weapon conversion factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Man, 46, arrested after discovery of suspected lethal weapon conversion factory

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 10.47am
A 46-year-old man was arrested after the discovery of a suspected lethal weapon conversion factory (National Crime Agency/PA)
A 46-year-old man has been arrested after police found a suspected criminal factory responsible for converting a “significant number of firearms and ammunition into lethal weapons” in Sussex.

Forward venting Zoraki hand guns, modified ammunition and firearms conversion paraphernalia were recovered when National Crime Agency (NCA) officers attended the property on Moor Lane in Westfield on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Weapon
Weapons were recovered from the property (National Crime Agency/PA)

Mark McCormack, branch commander at the NCA said: “This is a significant outcome.

“I have no doubt that this was a firearms conversion factory, which could have been responsible for the modification of a significant number of firearms and ammunition into lethal weapons.

“We know there is a high demand for firearms in the criminal market place and firearms enable serious violence across many crime areas.”

Anyone who has any information about illegally held firearms or ammunition should contact their local police on 101, the NCA said.

