Philip was Queen’s ‘strength and stay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Philip was Queen’s ‘strength and stay’

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 1.12pm
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle in 2020 (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle in 2020 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh was the love of the Queen’s life who in public and private was her “strength and stay”.

The Queen and her consort were married for 73 years and his death last April, just a few months before his 100th birthday, will have left a void in her life.

In her recent Christmas Day broadcast, the head of state poignantly reflected on a year of personal grief, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” as she acknowledged the death of her husband.

Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh wedding anniversary
The Queen smiles at the Duke of Edinburgh during Trooping the Colour (Lewis Whyld/PA)

She gave a personal tribute to her “beloved Philip” and remarked how his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”.

The Queen was a young princess when she first met the dashing naval cadet Prince Philip of Greece in 1939, during a visit to the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth where he was studying.

Philip, who was just 18, was introduced to 13-year-old Elizabeth at the house of the captain of the College.

Handsome, blond-haired, athletic Philip caught Lilibet’s eye as he entertained her by jumping over tennis nets.

Marion Crawford, Elizabeth’s governess, recalled: “She never took her eyes off him the whole time.”

Princess Eugenie wedding
The Queen and Philip leave St George’s Chapel after the wedding of Princess Eugenie (Alastair Grant/PA)

The pair began writing to each other and Philip was invited to spend the Christmas of 1943 with the royal family at Windsor.

It has been suggested the couple became unofficially engaged in the summer of 1946 while they were staying at Balmoral but the official announcement was delayed until after Princess Elizabeth reached the age of 21 and returned from a royal tour of South Africa the following year.

The couple wed in November 1947 and a few years later settled into married life in Malta where Philip, a naval officer, was stationed, but the death of King George VI in 1952 changed their world.

Now head of state, the Queen’s life was governed by her duties as monarch and the duke gave up a promising naval career and would, during the following decades, forever walk in her shadow when at official events.

In private, the Queen deferred to Philip, who led the family, and the couple’s successful marriage became the solid bedrock of the monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh wedding anniversary
The Queen and Philip on their wedding day in November 1947 (PA)

The duke was summed up by the Queen in 1997 in a speech to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

Paying tribute to her husband’s far-reaching influence, she said: “He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments.

“But he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

After Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, he was said to have spent much of his time at Sandringham enjoying the quiet setting.

But in the final period of their marriage the couple found themselves living together as they shielded from the pandemic at Windsor Castle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier