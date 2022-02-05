Manchester United fan Matt Crooks’ dreams come true after goal at Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United fan Matt Crooks’ dreams come true after goal at Old Trafford

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 1.26pm Updated: February 5 2022, 1.28pm
Matt Crooks scored at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matt Crooks said Middlesbrough’s FA Cup win at Old Trafford was “what dreams are made of” after the Manchester United fan scored against his boyhood club on an unforgettable night.

Ralf Rangnick’s star-studded side dominated for the most part against the Championship promotion hopefuls on Friday night, but they were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty before Jadon Sancho struck at Old Trafford, where Duncan Watmore set up fellow former United academy player Crooks to score a contentious leveller.

The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time, with Anthony Elanga’s missed spot-kick sealing Chris Wilder’s Boro a shock 8-7 penalty shoot-out win under the Old Trafford lights.

“Madness, absolute madness,” Crooks said.

“Personally for me obviously coming here as a fan over the years, being in the academy, getting let go then trying to make my way in the game again, to come here and score and win (is great).

“I mean, I don’t think we played that well in the game but to score it kind of just glosses over everything and to get the win as well is just amazing.

“It’s what dreams are made of, really. I said that before in the week leading up to it.

“As long as I put in a good performance and the team did well, then I was happy. I didn’t put in a good performance but I scored, so I am still happy! There you have it.

“Unfortunately my dad couldn’t come, he’s got Covid, so that put a bit of a downer on it yesterday but I know he’s watching and hopefully he’s happy as I am. I am sure he will be.”

Crooks was proud of Boro’s “unbelievable team effort” against United, who were furious to see the midfielder’s equaliser stand as Watmore clearly handled in the build-up.

“I’ve no idea what the rules are anymore,” Crooks told beIN Sports.

“I saw it hit him on his arm so I thought just get there, put it in and see what happens. I don’t think I celebrated as much as I wanted to because I knew there was going to be a slight bit of doubt but, yeah, it counts and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life now.”

While the 9,500 travelling fans and all connected to Boro celebrated long into the night, United were left rueing what could have been.

The Champions League is their last route to silverware this season and a top-four finish is far from certain, with interim boss Rangnick now having to refocus on Tuesday night’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

“I think we played well in the last couple of weeks in the league and also today in the first half,” the German said.

“I don’t think that we could have done a lot of things better in the first half apart from scoring more goals, but the way that the team played I was more than pleased with our performance.

“But in the cup it’s about winning the game and then proceeding into the next round and we didn’t achieve that in the end and that’s why we are extremely disappointed.

“There is not that much time now for us to prepare for the next important game at Burnley on Tuesday and we have to take our chances better and with more quality than we did today.”

