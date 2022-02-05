Queen’s platinum brooches with a tribute to Philip for her special Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Queen’s platinum brooches with a tribute to Philip for her special Jubilee

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 4.14pm
The Queen’s jewellery (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Queen wore glittering Platinum brooches to mark her Jubilee of the same name – with a nod to her beloved Duke of Edinburgh.

The Nizam of Hyderabad Rose brooches, adorned with diamonds and set in the silvery white metal, were given to her as a wedding present when she married Philip.

As the monarch made an appearance on the eve of her historic Accession Day, she wore two of the floral brooches as a pair.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen wearing her brooches (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Jubilee is the Queen’s first without her consort Philip – her “strength and stay”- who died just 10 months ago at the age of 99.

The pieces were originally a tiara and were a gift from one of the world’s wealthiest men, The Nizam of Hyderabad, who gave Princess Elizabeth the tiara and a diamond necklace to mark her wedding to Philip in 1947.

Although dismantled to make another headpiece, the original floral design tiara, set in diamonds and platinum and made by Cartier, featured three detachable brooches, each depicting a rose.

Royalty – Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh Wedding – Westminster Abbey
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day (PA)

The Queen wears the roses often – either as a pair or individually.

She wore two of the smaller rose brooches at Government House in Melbourne during her tour of Australia in 1954.

The diamond necklace also remains in its original condition and has been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge

