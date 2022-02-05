Man to appear in court after air pistol pointed at police officer in Camden By Press Association February 5 2022, 6.16pm The man will appear in court on Monday (Nick Ansell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged with possession of a firearm following an incident where an air pistol was pointed at a police officer in north London. Tony Adams, 46, of Grieg Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire, is accused of a number of offences and will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday. They include possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance. A man has been charged following an incident in Camden on Friday during which a firearm was pointed at a police officer.Proceedings are now active. Please don't post anything on social media, including videos, which could prejudice a future trial.https://t.co/BjIVdMvuDR— Camden Police (@MPSCamden) February 5, 2022 It comes after a police officer had a carbon dioxide-powered air pistol pointed at him following a chase in Camden on Friday. The force initially said it was thought to be a replica. The officer was uninjured and there are no reports of any injuries to any other people. Adams has been remanded in custody ahead of the court appearance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police officer praised for bravery after tackling man armed with ‘replica gun’ Teenager to appear in court after two men attacked in north London Police officer guilty of manslaughter over death of black motorist Daunte Wright Watchdog launches probe after man shot dead in incident with armed police