Frank Lampard hails ‘very special’ day as Everton begin reign with Brentford win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Frank Lampard hails ‘very special’ day as Everton begin reign with Brentford win

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 6.40pm
Frank Lampard guided Everton to victory in his first match (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard guided Everton to victory in his first match (Peter Byrne/PA)

New Everton manager Frank Lampard admits he had a day he will never forget after opening his Goodison Park reign with a 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Premier League rivals Brentford.

Goals from Yerry Mina, Richarlison, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend, after Ivan Toney’s penalty had briefly made it 2-1, secured the biggest win on debut by any Toffees boss.

It was the team’s largest victory against top-flight opposition since beating West Ham by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup in September 2020 and had supporters singing “Super Frankie Lampard” in the second half and at the final whistle.

“I can only thank the fans for their support of me from the moment I walked out and of course at the end, seeing the team perform the way it did,” said the former Chelsea boss.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget, it was very special, and I can’t help but get caught up in the emotion of that for the moment.

“We all hear about the Goodison effect and I’ve felt it on the other side and we wanted to produce that today and the players did.

“But as much as I was proud of the performance and it gets me excited, I have to calm down now and work towards the league games.”

A banner reading 'Best of luck Frank'
Frank Lampard received a warm welcome at Goodison Park (Peter Byrne/PA)

The only downside on an otherwise positive day was an injury to Ben Godfrey.

“Hamstring injury to be assessed,” added Lampard.

“Let it settle for two days and then scan it, but he will be missing for a period of time, depending on the severity.”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank did not feel they deserved to lose by the margin they did but bemoaned their poor defending at corners for the defeat.

“I think when you lose 4-1 you can’t argue, it’s a fair defeat. I do think it was never a 4-1 defeat,” he said.

Everton players celebrate
Everton pulled clear in the second half (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They had four chances and scored four goals – very efficient by Everton.

“First half they created nothing, we created nothing and then they scored a goal from a set-piece and we should never concede that one.

“Second half we adjusted things and then they score after three minutes.

“We had a good spell, make it 2-1 and then we concede another set-piece. The big disappointing thing is we conceded two set-piece goals.

“I think today we looked s**t on set-pieces.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]