Police appeal for help tracing murderer missing from Suffolk prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Police appeal for help tracing murderer missing from Suffolk prison

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 9.58pm
Christopher Mortimer, 37, has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Christopher Mortimer, 37, has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A murderer has gone missing from a prison in Suffolk.

Police said Christopher Mortimer was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was serving a life sentence for murder.

Christopher Mortimer, who is serving a life sentence for murder, has gone missing from Hollesley Bay prison (Suffolk Police/PA)
Christopher Mortimer, who is serving a life sentence for murder, has gone missing from Hollesley Bay prison (Suffolk Police/PA)

Suffolk Police said initial enquiries had failed to locate Mortimer, as they appealed for help in tracing him.

People have been warned not to approach the criminal, but to contact police on 101 if they see him or have information about where he is.

The force, who said he has connections to the Manchester area, described him as white, 174cm tall, of slim build and balding.

He has tattoos of Chinese symbols on his upper back and across his shoulders.

Hollesley Bay is a prison and young offender institution for men aged over 18 in Woodbridge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier