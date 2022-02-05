Queen’s blessing for Camilla is bid for ‘trouble free’ transition of reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen’s blessing for Camilla is bid for ‘trouble free’ transition of reign

By Press Association
February 5 2022, 10.00pm
The Queen with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)
The Queen with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

The Queen’s “extraordinary” Platinum Jubilee message is the monarch “future proofing” the institution in a bid for as “trouble free” a transition as possible, a royal commentator has said.

Elizabeth II has shared her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to one day be known as Queen Consort, and called on the nation to support both Camilla as Queen and the Prince of Wales as King.

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the PA news agency: “This is the most extraordinary message.

“The Queen is ensuring the transition, when it comes, to her son as king is as seamless and trouble free as possible.

“She’s future proofing an institution she’s served for seventy years.

“And for Camilla, the journey from being the third person in a marriage to queen-in-waiting, is complete.”

Royal author Penny Junor said the intervention was “an endorsement from the top”.

Platinum Jubilee
The Duchess of Cornwall as she leaves after the State Opening of Parliament (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

“This is the Queen’s wish. This is not about Charles being headstrong and wanting this for the woman he loves,” Ms Junor said.

“It is a proper endorsement from the top and it’s right and well deserved, and just as it should be.”

Describing it as the “perfect” way for the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee, she added that the monarch was being realistic by setting out plans for the next royal age.

“The Queen is realistic. She’s 95 years old,” Ms Junor said.

“It will do a great deal for the mother-son relationship. Charles will be very very pleased.”

Ms Junor said the Queen’s approval for the duchess would lead to the public accepting Camilla being one day known as Queen.

“It had been suggested to me in the past the only way the public would find it acceptable for Camilla to be Queen was for the Queen herself to make it clear this is what she wanted,” she said.

It is not the first time the Queen has stepped in to set out the monarchy beyond her reign.

Platinum Jubilee – photos
The Queen formally investing her son as the Prince of Wales (PA)

Charles’s role as future head of the Commonwealth, which is not automatic, was secured in 2018 when the Queen publicly lobbied in favour of her son at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, and world leaders backed the decision.

Ms Junor said Camilla deserved the Queen’s blessing for her historic future role.

“She’s been loyal, discreet and works her socks off with her charities and supports the prince,” the writer said.

“She’s taken to this job at a relatively late age and she’s been extraordinary.”

Asked how Camilla would be as Queen, Ms Junor said: “She will bring warmth. She’s fun and friendly and she has a twinkle in her eye.

“She makes people feel good for having met her.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier