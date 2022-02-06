Dedicated NHS care teams to help tackle last-minute surgery cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dedicated NHS care teams to help tackle last-minute surgery cancellations

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 12.02am
Patients waiting on major operations are to be given more support from dedicated NHS care teams (Rui Vieira/PA)
Patients waiting on major operations are to be given more support from dedicated NHS care teams (Rui Vieira/PA)

Patients awaiting major operations are to be supported by dedicated NHS care teams in a bid to prevent last-minute cancellations which have been described as costly and frustrating.

People not being ready for treatment for health reasons account for a third of on-the-day cancellations, NHS England (NHSE) said.

These can include having a long-term condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure which has not been diagnosed or properly managed, it added.

The organisation said its latest initiative, due to begin in April next year, is aimed at cutting the number of operations cancelled on the day and boosting people’s chances of recovering quickly from treatment.

The NHS Elective Care Recovery Plan will involve access to specialist teams of nurses, care co-ordinators and doctors who will screen patients and work with them to develop personalised plans in the run-up to their procedures.

NHSE said the plan includes “the rollout of more than 100 community diagnostic centres and extra surgical hubs, all backed by billions of pounds of additional investment”.

The organisation said earlier screening before operations will help identify patients with extra health needs who would benefit from more support before and after surgery, including help to stop smoking, get fitter, or use of mental health services.

Dedicated healthcare teams will be in place from April 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dedicated healthcare teams will be in place from April 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The care teams will also help identify low-risk patients who do not need to attend face-to-face assessments ahead of their operations and those who can be treated in elective hubs instead of hospital.

This approach will ensure patients are treated in the most appropriate setting and free up space for those in need of more complex care in hospitals, NHSE said.

Amanda Pritchard, NHSE chief executive, said: “While treating more than 600,000 patients in hospital for Covid has inevitably disrupted routine and elective treatments, the NHS is accelerating efforts to recover services and ensure as many patients as possible receive timely, expert care.

“Last-minute cancellations for health reasons are not only a major source of frustration and anxiety for patients, but cost the NHS and taxpayers, so it’s absolutely right that we help people to get fighting fit for surgery.

“The NHS is committed to providing care for all so as we have said all along, it is crucial that anyone who is concerned about their health comes forward so staff can help you get the support and treatment you need.”

