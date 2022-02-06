Australian curler withdraws from Beijing Olympics with positive Covid test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Australian curler withdraws from Beijing Olympics with positive Covid test

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 4.12am
Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt have withdrawn from the Beijing Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Australia’s Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt have withdrawn from the Beijing Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Australian curler Tahli Gill has become the first athlete to fail an in-competition coronavirus test and be forced to withdraw from the Beijing Olympics.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed Gill returned a series of positive results late on Saturday, and has subsequently been moved to an isolation hotel.

Gill and partner Dean Hewitt will forfeit their two remaining matches in the round-robin series of the mixed event. They had lost all seven of the matches they had played.

In a statement the AOC revealed Gill had tested positive prior to the Games but had been allowed to compete under close-contact restrictions.

The statement confirmed: “Tahli had previously contracted Covid prior to the Games.

“However, ongoing testing alternated between negative and positive. Fortunately, after discussions with the IOC and BOCOG, she had been free to compete under the Games’ close contact arrangements.

“Sadly, further successive positive tests have ended their Olympic campaign.”

The Australian pair played Britons Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds on Friday. It is understood to be unlikely that Gill’s status will impact their opponents, given she was already competing under close contact protocols.

Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut paid tribute to Gill and Hewitt and said arrangements were being made to try to send the duo home as soon as possible.

“Tahli and Dean have made Australian Winter Olympic history and there were just two matches left on their program. It’s very disappointing, but we are realistic about the rules and we have always accepted those rules,” said Lipshut.

“We made the case that Tahli was at the end of the infection cycle but further positive results early this morning ended our hopes. Rather than remain in isolation, we now have the option of returning Tahli and Dean home.

“They have been absolutely magnificent in the face of difficulty. Four of their seven matches went right down to the wire against the very best of opposition. It was a disrupted campaign but a very brave campaign. We are very proud of them.”

