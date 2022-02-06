Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies aged 92

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 6.22am
Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her Hindi music album ‘Saadgi’ or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007 (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude, file)
Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her Hindi music album ‘Saadgi’ or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007 (AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude, file)

Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary Indian singer with a prolific, ground-breaking catalogue and a voice recognised by a billion people in South Asia, has died aged 92.

The iconic singer died of multiple organ failure at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, Dr Pratit Samdani told reporters. Mangeshkar was hospitalised on January 11 after contracting Covid-19.

India declared two days of national mourning and said Mangeshkar would be given a state funeral and that the country’s flag will fly at half-mast, the public broadcaster Doordarshan said on Twitter.

Condolence messages poured in immediately after her death was announced.

“I am anguished beyond words,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

“She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

Over the course of nearly eight decades, Mangeshkar was a major presence as a playback singer, singing songs that were later lip-synced by actors in India’s lavish Bollywood musicals. She was also fondly revered as the “Melody Queen” and “Nightingale of India”.

Born in Maharashtra on September 28, 1929, Mangeshkar first sang at religious gatherings with her father, who was also a trained singer. After she moved to Mumbai, India’s film industry capital, she became a star with immense popular appeal, enchanting audiences with her smooth but sharp voice and immortalising Hindi music for decades to come.

