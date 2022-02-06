Australia mixed curling team granted reprieve despite positive Covid test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia mixed curling team granted reprieve despite positive Covid test

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 7.22am
Australia’s mixed doubles curling pair Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt can continue to compete under close contact provisions despite Gill’s Covid postive test (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
Australia’s mixed curling team have been granted a reprieve and will be allowed to complete the round-robin phase of the competition after a U-turn by the Chinese authorities.

The Australian Olympic Committee announced earlier on Sunday that the pair had been withdrawn from the competition after Tahli Gill tested positive for coronavirus.

The AOC said Gill had been moved to an isolation facility and that arrangements were being made for her and team-mate Dean Hewitt to travel home as soon as possible.

However, the Australians later announced that the Chinese Public Health System had advised that the pair could continue under close contact provisions, and they returned to the ice for their afternoon match against Switzerland.

Gill tested positive for coronavirus prior to the Games but was cleared to compete under close contact provisions, and was subject to additional testing procedures.

In a separate development, Games organisers have been strongly criticised by German Chef de Mission Dirk Schimmelpfennig over the quarantine conditions for Nordic Combined athlete Eric Frenzel.

Frenzel, a three-time Olympic champion, tested positive for the virus upon arrival in the Chinese capital this week, and was forced to go into isolation.

Christophe Dubi, the executive director of the International Olympic Committee, said: “It is a duty and responsibility we have to make sure that expectations are met.

“We have heard and discussed with the IOC, and in the meantime the situation has been addressed.

“Nevertheless, the conditions were not good enough that night and it should not happen and we want to make sure that it does not.”

