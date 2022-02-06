Queen pictured working in new image released for 70-year milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen pictured working in new image released for 70-year milestone

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 12.00pm
The Queen (PA)
The Queen (PA)

The Queen has been photographed working from her red boxes in an image released on the day she passes the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne.

The smiling 95-year-old monarch is pictured with her papers of state on a table in front of her and poignantly nearby is an image of her father King George VI.

The Queen at work in the new image released on day she reign reaches 70 years (Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

Seventy years ago on February 6 the king died and his daughter, aged just 25, became Queen of a nation still recovering from the upheavals of the Second World War.

In a message released to mark her Platinum Jubilee the Queen said: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.”

In a hugely significant intervention shaping the future of the monarchy, the Queen also expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when the Prince of Wales becomes King.

Royalty – The Queen at Work – Buckingham Palace
The Queen pictured with one of her red boxes at her desk in Buckingham Palace in 1959 (PA)

The new photograph shows the Queen working from papers delivered to her in the famous red box – which can been seen in the image.

Every day of every year, wherever she is, the Queen receives from Government ministers and her representatives in the Commonwealth and foreign countries, information in the form of policy papers, Cabinet documents, Foreign Office telegrams, a daily summary of events in Parliament, letters and other State papers.

These are sent to her by the private secretaries in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry confidential documents.

All of the papers have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

The photograph was taken on Wednesday during the Queen’s stay at her Sandringham estate where in past years she has traditionally spent Accession Day.

