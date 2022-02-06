Nicolai Hojgaard overcomes mid-round wobble to post four-shot win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nicolai Hojgaard overcomes mid-round wobble to post four-shot win

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 2.04pm
Nicolai Hojgaard secured victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nicolai Hojgaard recovered from a mid-round stumble to fight off the challenge of Jordan Smith and claim a four-shot victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The 20-year-old Dane began the day with a three-shot lead and extended his advantage to five with an early eagle. But a double-bogey six on the ninth allowed charging Englishman Smith to close the gap to just one stroke as Hojgaard reached the turn.

And with Hojgaard dropping another shot at the 12th and Smith completing a hat-trick of birdies from the 12th to 14th, the lead changed hands as Smith led by two.

However, Hojgaard bounced back with a birdie at the 13th before producing the shot of the day on his way to an outstanding eagle on the next, and he suddenly found himself with a two-shot advantage after Smith, three groups ahead of the Dane, had bogeyed the 15th.

And from there Hojgaard was able to cruise to victory, making further birdies at the 17th and 18th to sign for a closing 68 and finish the week on 24 under par.

Hojgaard is now a two-time DP World Tour winner following last year’s DS Automobiles Italian Open victory.

Smith, who began the day six shots off the lead, finished in outright second, three clear of the group in third.

Among the four-way tie for third was Li Haotong, who shot a sparkling 63 on Sunday to tie the course record.

After clinching victory, Hojgaard told Sky Sports: “It’s very sweet. It’s been such a tough grind today. Got off to a good start and then I struggled quite a bit.

“I had to dig deep out there and the turning point was obviously on 13 where I saw Jordan Smith had made a run and was two up when I was on the green at 13, and I stepped up with a clutch finish so I’m really happy.”

Smith, a winner at this course at the Ras Al Khaimah, 2016 Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour, told Sky Sports: “I feel really, really good about this year.

“Happy with the changes that I’ve made, I’m really happy with the work that I’ve put in off the course and on the course, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

