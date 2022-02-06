Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds ready to aim for curling final place on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds ready to aim for curling final place on Monday

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 2.58pm
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have booked a place in the mixed curling semi-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have booked a place in the mixed curling semi-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Great Britain’s mixed curling duo will fight for a place in the Olympic final in Beijing on Monday after confirming their place in the top four with one game of the round-robin phase to play.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds exited the ice unaware of their achievement after a 6-2 defeat to Norway, and were given the news having completed post-match interviews as they awaited a bus back to the Athletes’ Village.

The British pair progressed because they boast a superior head-to-head record over two of the three teams with whom they could conceivably tie behind the round-robin leaders Italy.

“We’ve just had a hug,” said Mouat. “We’re obviously very excited. We’ve still got a job to do tomorrow and we want to finish the round-robin with a win that will set us up well for the semi-finals.”

Mouat and Dodds will finish the group stage on Monday morning against the United States in a phase which will determine the identity of their last-four opponents, whom they will then face at around midday on Monday UK time.

Victory in the last four would ensure the pair only the fourth British curling medal since the sport was restored to Olympic programme in 1998, 20 years after Rhona Martin famously led her team of Ayrshire housewives to gold in Salt Lake City.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds reached the last four despite defeat to Norway (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I don’t know what I would have said 20 years ago if you had told me,” admitted Dodds. “I probably would have doubted myself a wee bit, and not had the confidence to say I want to go for gold.

“I think have still got a wee bit to go until we hit our best. We have not yet strung eight ends together. We are pretty confident we will be able to do that. Tomorrow is a new day the knockouts are a new competition.”

Mouat and Dodds had started Sunday by edging a 6-5 victory over China, which looked likely to mean one win in their final two matches against the Norwegians and the United States would be enough to book a semi-final berth.

But they left themselves up against it against Norway after losing the first two ends with the hammer, and could not force their way back into contention after the Norwegians grew their lead to 4-1 after five.

