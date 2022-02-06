Flourishing finish earns Harold Varner victory in Saudi International

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Flourishing finish earns Harold Varner victory in Saudi International

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 3.30pm
Harold Varner III made a stunning eagle to win the Saudi International (Danny Lawson/PA)
American Harold Varner III made an incredible eagle on the 72nd hole to win the Saudi International in Jeddah.

Needing to birdie the par-five 18th to force a play-off with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Varner holed from around 90 feet for an improbable eagle to seal a dramatic triumph at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Watson had earlier finished birdie, eagle to set the clubhouse target on 12 under par thanks to a closing 64 in testing conditions due to strong winds.

Varner, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, looked to have blown his chance when he double bogeyed the 14th and dropped another shot on the 16th, but matched Watson’s finish to shoot 69 and win for the first time since 2016.

“It’s awesome,” said Varner, whose post-round press conference was interrupted by a phone call from his wife.

“It’s been pretty crazy since it happened. I’m just trying to take it in. Winning just never gets old.

“I know that there’s been times where it just didn’t go my way and today it did. I’m super thrilled not just for myself, but everyone that’s either on my team or in my corner.”

Watson was gracious in defeat, saying of Varner: “It’s a dear friend of mine. It’s a guy I truly love. It’s a guy that I want to help.”

Spain’s Adri Arnaus finished alone in third on 10 under, with England’s Steve Lewton and American Cameron Smith a shot further back.

Tommy Fleetwood went into the final round two shots off the lead but could only card a closing 73 to finish in a tie for eighth with defending champion Dustin Johnson.

