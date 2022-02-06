Today at the Winter Olympics: Teenage star Kamila Valieva shines with rare feat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Today at the Winter Olympics: Teenage star Kamila Valieva shines with rare feat

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 3.34pm
Kamila Valieva became only the fourth woman to land a triple axel at an Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kamila Valieva became only the fourth woman to land a triple axel at an Olympics (Andrew Milligan/PA)

With the men’s downhill postponed due to high winds the Winter Olympics had to look elsewhere for headlines on Sunday.

Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva raised a hand as she lit up the Capital Indoor Arena, becoming only the fourth woman to land a triple axel at an Olympics, while Zoi Sadowski Synnott made history for New Zealand on her snowboard.

Team GB advanced in the mixed curling despite defeat to Norway, while Makayla Gerken Schofield made history as the first Briton to feature in an Olympic moguls final, finishing eighth in the women’s event.

Here the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what happened on Sunday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.

Star of the day

Beijing Olympics Snowboarding
Zoi Sadowski Synnott won New Zealand’s first ever Winter Olympic gold (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Zoi Sadowski Synnott marked New Zealand’s national day, Waitangi Day, in exceptional style by becoming her country’s first ever Winter Olympic champion with gold in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event. The 20-year-old was mobbed by her rivals at the finish as she beat Julia Marino to end the American dominance of this event, while Tess Coady claimed Australia’s first medal of these Games with bronze.

Fail of the day

The big story of the day was supposed to be the men’s Alpine downhill final, the traditional blue riband event of any Winter Olympics, but after all the controversy about the amount of fake snow being used in these Games, the event was postponed due to high winds above Zhangjiakou. It is yet to be rescheduled.

Picture of the day

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Britain’s Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat were beaten by Norway in in the round robin but advanced after defeats for Sweden and Canada(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Social media moment

What’s on tomorrow

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat will get a shot at guaranteeing a first medal for Great Britain when they play in the mixed doubles curling semi-final against an opponent yet to be determined (2005 UK). James Woods, Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes all go in Big Air qualification, while Ellia Smeding will become Britain’s first female long-track speed-skater since 1980 when she competes in the women’s 1500m.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]