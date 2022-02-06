Man rescued from water after dog barks alerted owner to danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man rescued from water after dog barks alerted owner to danger

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 4.42pm
A man is said to be lucky to be alive thanks to a dog that alerted its owner to his distress in the water (GAFIRS/PA)
A man who got into difficulty in the water is said to be “incredibly lucky” to be alive after a barking dog alerted its owner to the danger on the south coast of England.

The man, aged in his mid-50s, fell from a tender at Royal Clarence Marina in Gosport at around 8pm on Saturday.

He was in the water for half an hour, having drifted around 300 metres towards Millennium Bridge due to the strong tide.

The man, believed to be local to the area, shouted for help and was only spotted thanks to a passer-by who was walking their dog, according to James Baggott from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Lifeboat Service (GAFIRS).

He said the dog walker had dialled 999 after being alerted to the situation when his dog became distressed and would not stop barking while crossing the bridge.

Speaking about the rescued man, Mr Baggott said: “He was incredibly lucky. Being in the water for 30 minutes at this time of year, in a storm force gale with the sea temperature as it is, he was very lucky to survive.

“He was swept away from the tender and clinging to the pile and if the dog walker hadn’t raised the alarm the consequences could have been very different.”

The coastguard sent a marine police unit, coastguard rescue team and GAFIRS to help and when the lifeboat arrived on scene, the police were pulling the man from the water.

He was suffering from the effects of hypothermia, Mr Baggott said, and was released after being checked over by paramedics in an ambulance.

The incident was the seventh of the year for GAFIRS, an independent lifeboat service, which is based at Stokes Bay in Gosport.

