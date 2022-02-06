Trial over Olympic protest delayed to avoid embarrassing China, claims activist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trial over Olympic protest delayed to avoid embarrassing China, claims activist

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 4.56pm
Jason Leith believes his trial may have been delayed to avoid causing embarrassment to China (Andrew Milligan)
A British man awaiting trial in Greece over a protest against the Beijing Olympics has voiced fears that the case has been delayed until after the Games to avoid embarrassment to China.

Jason Leith, 34, faces up to five years in jail if convicted of attempting to damage a historical monument after he attended an Olympic flame-lighting ceremony at Olympia in October.

He was one of three activists who waved signs including a Tibetan flag and banners reading “No Genocide games” during the event.

Mr Leith, who works for the Free Tibet movement, said the trio were arrested moments after unfurling the signs and had no plan to cause any damage in the archaeological site.

Jason Leith faces five years in a Greek jail (PA)

Their trial was initially set for the eve of the Winter Olympics on February 3, but on Thursday it was adjourned at District Court Pyrgos to December 1.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “We didn’t go with any intention of any destruction and it didn’t happen.

“We went to have our voices heard and to stand with the people whose voices can’t be heard.

“It was probably a minute before we were pushed to the ground by security and police who were at the Olympia.”

The activists, among whom are an American and a Tibetan-Canadian, spent two nights in police custody before being released, their lawyers have said.

“It really feels like there has been outside pressure to try and increase (the) charge to give us actual jail sentences,” Mr Leith said.

“It’s scary. Obviously the thought of spending any amount of time in prison, especially one not in this country, is scary, but at the same time I stand by what I did. I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

He added that the protest had been against the alleged mistreatment of Uyghur and alleged repression of Tibetan people and the delay to proceedings would mean China suffered less negative attention.

“Just before the Olympics, it was likely to be in the media and get a lot of attention. If the trial happens once the Olympics are over, its chances of being noticed are much slimmer.”

Michael Polak at the legal aid group Justice Abroad, who had flown in from London on behalf of the defendants, said his requests on Thursday for the case to be heard were denied.

“On Thursday, we actually made a request and said, ‘why aren’t you hearing this case?’ and they denied it,” he said.

The court gave no reason for the delay, according to Mr Polak.

“We’d say that this matter is being adjourned so that the court wouldn’t have to give a decision on the eve of the Beijing Olympics.”

China invests heavily in Greece and, at the height of the Greek debt crisis, acquired a majority stake in the strategic port of Piraeus.

“Greece’s government is one of the governments in Europe which is most closely connected to China. It looks very suspicious,” Mr Polak told PA.

A court official said on Friday it would not be commenting on the tribunal’s decision, according to The Guardian.

PA understands the Foreign Office had not been asked for help in Mr Leith’s case as of Friday but stands ready to provide consular assistance if required.

