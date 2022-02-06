Pope praises effort to save boy trapped in Moroccan village well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pope praises effort to save boy trapped in Moroccan village well

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 5.54pm
Pope Francis praised the rescue effort (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Pope Francis praised the rescue effort (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope Francis has described as “beautiful” how people rallied around efforts to save the life of a five-year-old boy who was trapped in a well for days in a village in Morocco.

Francis expressed thanks to the Moroccan people as he greeted the public in St Peter’s Square on Sunday. He praised people for “putting their all” into trying in vain to save the child.

Morocco’s royal palace said on Saturday night, shortly after Rayan was pulled out of the 32-metre deep well, that he had died.

Francis said that amid the world’s bad news, it was ”beautiful” how Morocco’s people rallied for Rayan in a rescue operation that captured the world’s attention.

Morocco Boy Trapped
Rescue workers carry the body of five-year-old Rayan and place it in an ambulance (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

“We’re used to seeing, reading in the media, so many ugly things, ugly news, accidents, killings,” the pontiff said.

But it was “beautiful” how, in Morocco, an entire people clung to one another in a bid to save Rayan, Francis said.

The pontiff’s praise followed that on Saturday night from King Mohammed VI, who hailed the rescuers for their relentless work and the community for lending support to Rayan’s family.

Hundreds of villagers and others had gathered to watch the rescue operation in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s mountainous northern Chefchaouen province. The child had been trapped in the narrow well since the evening of February 1.

Rayan’s plight struck a sad chord in Italy.

In 1981, a six-year-old boy fell into a narrow well in the countryside outside Rome, eventually plunging 60 meters.

Volunteers heard him cry as they dug down in parallel in what ended as a futile three-day bid to save him. Hundreds of people gathered around the rescue site and millions watched the efforts on state TV.

