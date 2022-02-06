Vigil held for father-of-two killed in homophobic attack in Cardiff park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vigil held for father-of-two killed in homophobic attack in Cardiff park

By Press Association
February 6 2022, 10.58pm
Gary Jenkins died on August 5 following an assault in Bute Park, Cardiff (South Wales Police/PA)
Gary Jenkins died on August 5 following an assault in Bute Park, Cardiff (South Wales Police/PA)

A vigil has been held in memory of a consultant psychiatrist murdered in a homophobic attack in a Cardiff park.

The event was organised for Sunday evening on the steps of the National Museum in the city.

Dr Gary Jenkins was violently assaulted in Bute Park, in the city centre, in the early hours of July 20 2021.

The 54-year-old father-of-two suffered multiple severe brain injuries and died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and Dionne Timms-Williams, 17 admitted taking part in the assault on Dr Jenkins and pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery.

They also pleaded guilty to assaulting another man who tried to protect the victim.

But all three were convicted of murder on Thursday after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The court heard that the three defendants had been “in search of vulnerable gay men who were in the park for sex” to rob.

On Sunday, a tweet from the National Museum account read: “We stand with our LGBTQ+ community and the community of Cardiff today and every day in standing against homophobia.

“Today we remember Dr Gary Jenkins who deserved to be treated with respect.”

South Wales Police tweeted: “Our thoughts continue to be with Gary Jenkins and his family. Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating and protecting equality and diversity.

“We are a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ communities and champion their rights through everything we do.”

Following the trial, LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall said Dr Jenkins’ “tragic death is a reminder of the hate our communities face for simply existing”.

The defendants are due to be sentenced on March 25 at either Cardiff or Newport Crown Court.

