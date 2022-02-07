Camilla and Theresa May back campaign urging abuse survivors to seek help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Camilla and Theresa May back campaign urging abuse survivors to seek help

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.03am
Health service leaders are encouraging anyone who needs support to turn to the NHS at one of the country’s 24-hour specialist centres (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Health service leaders are encouraging anyone who needs support to turn to the NHS at one of the country’s 24-hour specialist centres (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A new campaign, supported by the Duchess of Cornwall and former Prime Minister Theresa May, has been launched to encourage victims and survivors of sexual and domestic abuse to come forward for help through the NHS.

It comes on the first day of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week and is backed by a £20 million boost to specialist services, NHS England (NHSE) said.

The campaign aims to highlight the support offered at dozens of sexual assault referral centres (SARCs) in England, while the NHS is also creating two new clinical lead roles for domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Duchess of Cornwall has previously spoken out about the issue of domestic abuse (Eamonn McCormack/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall has previously spoken out about the issue of domestic abuse (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

NHSE said the 24-hour centres offer confidential specialist, practical, medical and emotional support to anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted, or abused – no matter when it happened.

Welcoming the campaign, Mrs May said victims of sexual assault and abuse need to know “the NHS is there for them”.

She said: “Sadly incidents of domestic abuse and sexual assault increased during lockdown and the extra funding for services for victims of abuse and sexual violence is much needed.

“Dedicated domestic violence support for the NHS and integrated care systems is particularly welcome as local medical care plays an important role in identifying abuse and supporting victims.”

Theresa May said it is important for victims of sexual assault and abuse to know that the NHS is there for them (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Theresa May said it is important for victims of sexual assault and abuse to know that the NHS is there for them (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Camilla has been speaking out to highlight the issue of domestic abuse for a number of years, and NHSE said she will visit a centre this week to meet survivors of sexual assault to hear more about their experiences and the care they receive through SARCs.

As part of the campaign, which is supported by organisations and charities including The Survivors Trust, SafeLives and the Male Survivors Partnership, a short video raising awareness of the help offered by specialist centres has been released.

NHSE said despite official figures showing that domestic abuse and sexual assault had increased in the pandemic, the number of people receiving help from SARCs halved after the first lockdown compared to 2019.

Laura Currer, chair of the national NHS England sexual abuse and assault services lived experience group, said: “I know from experience how hard it can be to seek help in these situations, but after I was assaulted I will never forget the kind, caring and compassionate staff at SARCs who were there to hold my hand during one of the worst moments of my life.

“They explained the whole process to me, and gave me the space and autonomy over my body that my attackers had taken away, and I will be forever grateful.

“I urge anyone who needs support, no matter when it took place, to come forward – you are not alone, and the wonderful teams at SARCs are there to help 24/7.”

Kate Davies, NHS director of sexual assault services commissioning, said: “Sexual assault or domestic abuse can happen to anyone – any age, ethnicity, gender or social circumstance – and it may be a one-off event or happen repeatedly.

“But sadly, thousands of people aren’t sure where to turn to get the help they need, and today the NHS is making it clear that you can turn to us.

“We provide confidential emotional, medical or practical support at our sexual assault referral centres, a dedicated safe space for anyone who needs it, regardless of when the incident happened.

“We know it can take a lot to pick up the phone and take that first step – we are here at any time of day or night, and we will support you through the whole process, whatever you decide to do.”

Visit www.nhs.uk/SARCs to find out more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier