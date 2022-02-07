Senegal coach Aliou Cisse savours long road to Africa Cup of Nations glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse savours long road to Africa Cup of Nations glory

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.40am
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, centre, celebrates with his players after their Africa Cup of Nations final victory (Themba Hadebe/AP/PA)
Aliou Cisse dedicated Senegal’s first Africa Cup of Nations triumph to the country’s people after a nail-biting final victory over seven-times winners Egypt.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who had earlier missed a seventh-minute spot-kick, converted the decisive penalty in the shoot-out after the game had finished 0-0 following extra time to spark ecstatic celebrations both at the Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde and back at home.

Head coach Cisse, who missed in a shoot-out as Senegal lost the 2002 final to Cameroon, said at his post-match press conference: “I am African champion. It was long, it was difficult, sometimes complicated, but we never gave up.

“I dedicate this victory to the Senegalese people. For years, we have been chasing this cup. Today we will be able to put a star on our jersey.

“Winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has a special meaning. Winning against the most successful team in Africa is another symbol.”

Cisse paid particular tribute to his staff after seeing keeper Edouard Mendy save Mohamed Abdelmonem’s penalty to allow Mane to redeem himself as he clinched a 4-2 success.

He said: “For almost seven years, we have been working. Good job, guys.”

Egypt skipper Mohamed Salah was left disappointed in defeat
Egypt skipper Mohamed Salah was left disappointed in defeat (Sunday Alamba/AP/PA)

If Mane was celebrating, club-mate Mohamed Salah, who was in line to take his side’s fifth spot-kick, was left devastated.

However, he will not have to wait too long for a chance to avenge his heartbreak when the sides meet over two legs in March with a trip to the World Cup finals awaiting the winner.

Keeper Gabaski, who saved Mane’s first attempt from 12 yards, said: “We will pick ourselves up from this. Today we were not able to win, but we will be better next time.”

Coach Carlos Queiroz watched the game from the stands after being suspended, and it was left to his assistant Diaa al-Sayed to sum up skipper Salah’s disappointment.

He said: “Salah is a world-class player and his attitude is the same as anyone else. He was determined to win.

“He has played in and won big competitions in Europe, but he really wanted to win this trophy for his country.

“With him, we want to qualify for the World Cup. He is just like the captain of any team. He is disappointed that he didn’t achieve his goal.”

