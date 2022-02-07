UN: North Korea is stealing millions in cyber attacks on banks and crypto firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

UN: North Korea is stealing millions in cyber attacks on banks and crypto firms

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 7.50am
Kim Jong Un inspects an area planned for a vegetable greenhouse farm in the Ryonpho area of Hamju county, South Hamgyong province (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Kim Jong Un inspects an area planned for a vegetable greenhouse farm in the Ryonpho area of Hamju county, South Hamgyong province (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

UN experts say North Korea continues to steal hundreds of millions of pounds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms, with the dictatorship using the illicit money to fund its nuclear and missile programmes.

The panel of experts said according to an unnamed government, North Korean “cyber actors stole more than 50 million dollars (£37 million) between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia, probably reflecting a shift to diversify its cyber crime operations”.

And the experts said in the report’s section on cyber activities obtained by the Associated Press that an unidentified cyber security firm reported that in 2021 the North’s “cyber-actors stole a total of 400 million dollars worth of cryptocurrency through seven intrusions into cryptocurrency exchanges and investment firms”.

These cyber attacks “made use of phishing lures, code exploits, malware, and advanced social engineering to siphon funds out of these organisations’ internet-connected ‘hot’ wallets into DPRK-controlled addresses”, the panel said, using the initials of the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The cryptocurrency funds stolen by the DPRK cyber actors “go through a careful money laundering process in order to be cashed out”, the panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea said in the report to the UN Security Council.

A year ago, the panel quoted an unidentified country saying North Korea’s “total theft of virtual assets from 2019 to November 2020 is valued at approximately 316.4 million dollars.”

In the executive summary of the new report, the experts said North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier