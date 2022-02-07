Today at the Winter Olympics: Dodds and Mouat in semi-final as Muir soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Today at the Winter Olympics: Dodds and Mouat in semi-final as Muir soars

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 7.54am Updated: February 7 2022, 8.42am
Kirsty Muir soared into the freestyle Big Air final in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain are beginning to muscle in on medal contention on the third day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with chances emerging in curling and freestyle. Meanwhile, some of the biggest international names are also beginning their respective quests for glory.

Here, the PA news agency provides a quick guide to what has happened so far on Monday at the Winter Olympics – and the highlights still to come.

What’s happened so far?

Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir soared into the women’s freestyle Big Air final by finishing seventh in her qualification round on the site of a former state-owned steel mill. Team-mate Katie Summerhayes missed out on the final by one place.

Great Britain’s curlers had already booked their semi-final place but they wrapped up their round-robin campaign with victory over the United States – confirming a last four clash against old foes Norway.

American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the giant-slalom while 15-year-old Kamila Valieva landed the first quad jumps by a woman in Olympic history as Russia eased to victory in the figure skating team event.

What’s coming up?

Dodds (left) and Mouat are set for a curling semi-final
Dodds (left) and Mouat are set for a curling semi-final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat continue their mixed curling medal quest when they face the Norwegians in the last four (1205 UK). Victory would propel them into a gold medal showdown on Tuesday, whilst a loss would still see them into a shoot-out for bronze.

James Woods was aiming to join Muir in the freestyle Big Air final, while Ellia Smeding was set to become the first British woman to compete in a long-track speed-skating event since 1980 when she went in the women’s 1500m (0830 UK).

TV Guide

  • Winter Olympics Live – BBC One 0035, BBC Two 0600, BBC One 0915, BBC Two 1300
  • Curling – Eurosport 1 0600, 1230
  • Ice hockey – Eurosport 2 0430, 1435, Eurosport 1 1415
  • Figure skating – Eurosport 1 0115, 0430
  • Freestyle skiing – Eurosport 2 0200
  • Snowboarding – Eurosport 2 0320, 0625
  • Cross-Country skiing – Eurosport 2 0810, Eurosport 1 1025
  • Biathlon – Eurosport 1 0820
  • Speed skating – Eurosport 2 1030
  • Luge – Eurosport 2 1205, 1330
  • Alpine skiing – Eurosport 1 0250 (Tue).

