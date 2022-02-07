Insulate Britain ‘just getting started’ with ‘even more ambitious’ campaign plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Insulate Britain ‘just getting started’ with ‘even more ambitious’ campaign plan

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 9.42am
Insulate Britain activists said they have ‘failed’ but vowed to continue their climate change protests despite some members being jailed (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Insulate Britain activists said they have “failed” but are now planning an “even more ambitious” campaign.

The group, which orchestrated a number of protest roadblocks on the M25 and other key roads in 2021, said on Monday they are “just getting started” as they promised to continue demonstrating despite some members being jailed.

A number of activists were handed prison sentences after breaching an injunction aimed at curbing their climate change protests.

The environmental campaign group said in a statement: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that today we have to announce that as Insulate Britain we have failed.

“We failed to move our irresponsible Government to take meaningful action to prevent thousands of us from dying in our cold homes during the energy price crisis.

“We have failed to make this heartless Government put its people over profit and insulate our homes to do our part in lowering the UK’s emissions.

“We have failed to encourage our Government to get up from their drinks parties, go to their desk and get on with the job.

Police detain an Insulate Britain protester occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in September 2021 (Steve Parsons/PA)

“And we failed in getting enough of you to join us on the roads to hold this treasonous and corrupt Government to account.”

Insulate Britain blocked roads several times between September 13 and November 20 2021.

The group said its mission was to urge the Government to insulate all of Britain’s homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

They added: “We will continue our campaign of civil resistance because we only have the next two to three years to sort it out and prevent us completely failing our children and hitting climate tipping points we cannot control.

A police officer speaks to Insulate Britain activists as they block the road in Parliament Square (James Manning/PA)

“Now we must accept that we have lost another year, so our next campaign of civil resistance against the betrayal of this country must be even more ambitious.

“More of us must take a stand. More of you need to join us. We don’t get to be bystanders. We either act against evil or we participate in it.

“We haven’t gone away. We’re just getting started.”

National Highways, the organisation that manages England’s major roads, brought contempt of court proceedings against protesters, accusing them of breaking an injunction granted in September aimed at curbing the blockades.

