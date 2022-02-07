Van driver in court after four-year-old girl killed in M4 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Van driver in court after four-year-old girl killed in M4 crash

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 10.36am Updated: February 7 2022, 10.42am
The collision involved a van and a car on the M4 (PA)
A van driver is to appear in court after a four-year-old girl was killed in a crash on the M4 near Newport.

Gwent Police said the 41-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident on Saturday, February 5.

The collision, which involved a van and a car, happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29 at around 1.45pm.

Another child, a three-year-old boy, remains in critical condition in hospital, the force said.

A woman also remains in hospital in a stable condition, while another man who was in the vehicle has since been released from hospital.

The 41-year-old van driver, who has not been named by Gwent Police, is due before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

In a tweet, the police initially said the girl was aged three and the boy was four, but later confirmed those ages were incorrect.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision, or any information that could help the investigation, is asked to call 101 and quote 2200041245.

