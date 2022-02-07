Harrogate-born Axel Brown out to ink Trinidad and Tobago into bobsleigh history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrogate-born Axel Brown out to ink Trinidad and Tobago into bobsleigh history

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 12.02pm
Axel Brown is aiming to write a Trinidadian bobsleigh story in Beijing (Axel Brown)
Axel Brown is aiming to write a Trinidadian bobsleigh story in Beijing (Axel Brown)

Featuring a pilot from the genteel spa town of Harrogate and a brake-man who had never been in a bobsleigh until last Wednesday, Trinidad and Tobago are intent on giving the boys from ‘Cool Runnings’ a run for their money.

If Jamaica has largely owned the narrative of the tropical underdog since their unlikely first appearance in the sport in 1988, they now have a Caribbean rival intent on establishing a story of their own.

The latest Trinidadian bobsleigh quest is the brainchild of Axel Brown, who was born in North Yorkshire and initially tried out for the British team via their power-to-podium programme before a brief spell playing American Football in the United States.

Team Trinidad are hoping to make Winter Olympic history in Beijing (Axel Brown)

The 29-year-old decided to rekindle his bobsleigh interest after watching the Sochi Olympics in 2014, returning to the country of his mother’s birth in a bid to re-establish a long-dormant bobsleigh programme that had seen Trinidad represented in three consecutive Games from 1994 to 2002.

Brown says he welcomes the inevitable ‘Cool Runnings’ comparisons having only got his Trinidadian passport in July and launched a frantic quest to launch his team and find a suitable brake-man from any number of accomplished sprinters on the island.

“I don’t see the ‘Cool Runnings’ comparison as a negative thing at all,” Brown told the PA news agency.

Beijing has been a baptism of fire for the Trinidadian bobsleigh team (Axel Brown)

“Some think it implies amateurism but I think we owe a huge debt of gratitude because this kind of story might not exist without that movement. We’re living in the shadow of that legacy so I think we should embrace it.”

Brown had a regular brake-man until he discovered 35-year-old Andre Marcano, a New York-based mathematics graduate with a fine sprint pedigree and a long-held ambition to reach an Olympics – albeit the summer equivalent.

Marcano’s push-track times were so impressive that Brown immediately promoted him into his team, despite the cancellation of a pre-Games training camp putting Marcano in the possibly unique position of being the first athlete to carry his country’s flag at an opening ceremony without ever having competed in his sport.

“The first time my brake-man ever got in a sled was here last Wednesday,” admitted Brown. “Like everyone, his first run was pretty rough and wild, but he’s OK now.

“He has proven himself an incredible athlete. When we pushed with Andre we were three tenths of a second faster, which is a monumental difference in bobsleigh, so we believed it was worth taking the risk.”

For Brown, the goal is establishing a Trinidadian sports story to match that of the Jamaicans – as well as claiming Caribbean bragging rights by encouraging a bit of friendly rivalry between the two nations.

“They’ve got ‘Cool Runnings’ and Usain Bolt so it’s time for us to create our own stories,” said Brown. “We’re always going to be compared to them so of course we have a friendly rivalry and we want to beat them.”

