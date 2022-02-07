More short-eared owls seen in national park after boost to favourite food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More short-eared owls seen in national park after boost to favourite food

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 2.08pm
Short-eared owl at Seven Sisters Country Park (South Downs National Park Authority/PA)
A resurgence of short-eared owls has been witnessed in the South Downs National Park thanks to a “renaturing” project which has created a “boom” in voles – the bird of prey’s favourite food.

Rangers at the Seven Sisters Country Park in East Sussex said they are delighted at the success of the scheme which has led to five of the owls being spotted in the area.

The project involves regrowing types of grasses on the Site of Special Scientific Interest which has allowed voles to thrive.

Ranger Laura Clapham said: “It’s been wonderful having these short-eared owls on the country park this winter – what a beautiful creature they are. To have five of them is quite extraordinary.

Short-eared owls at Seven Sisters Country Park
“They migrate thousands of miles to Britain to escape the freezing cold winters of Russia and Scandinavia, and it certainly seems like they’ve made themselves at home at Seven Sisters.

“We haven’t seen this many short-eared owls on this site for many years, so it’s really encouraging. This is nature recovery in action and it’s great to see.”

A spokesman for the South Down National Park said: “The bird of prey is an incredible spectacle of nature, but, up until recently, seeing one of these owls would have been an extremely rare sight at the country park.

“The resurgence of the owls has been put down to a boom in their favourite food – the vole,” he added.

After overwintering at Seven Sisters, the owls will fly towards Scandinavia during the spring.

The spokesman said rangers at Seven Sisters have worked over the past six months to manage the vegetation in the chalk grassland landscape.

Short eared owls
He added: “As part of a new conservation management plan, certain fields on the 280-hectare site have not been grazed by cattle, leading to longer grasses that make the perfect habitat for voles to thrive.”

The spokesman added that rangers had also noticed greater numbers of other birds, including large flocks of dunlin and roosting oystercatchers, as well as sightings of curlew sandpipers, little stint, black-tailed godwit, redshank, ringed plover and whimbrel.

A rare invertebrate, the sea aster mining bee, had also been spotted.

The National Park Authority assumed ownership and management of Seven Sisters Country Park last July and is rotating grazing fields to manage the fragile chalk grassland habitat.

This has also allowed the introduction of Sussex breed cattle on certain fields following a long tradition of grazing on the site.

The national park spokesman said: “Almost like ‘ecosystem engineers’, the conservation grazing by the cows helps to manage the grassland, which can have up to 45 species of plants in a single square metre.”

Peter Cousin, commercial manager for Seven Sisters Country Park, said: “We’re committed to improving the habitat at Seven Sisters for a range of plants and animals. It’s still very early days and will take many years, but it’s fantastic to see the first green shoots of nature recovery.”

