Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.

Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire, admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.

At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.

Former HMP Onley Governor Victoria Laithwaite arrives at Northampton Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.

Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.

The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.

She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.

Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.

Chalmers, 29, from Coventry, is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.