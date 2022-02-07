Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 3.44pm
HMP Onley governor Victoria Laithwaite arrives at Northampton Crown and County Court for sentencing for sending Whatsapp messages to an inmate. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.
HMP Onley governor Victoria Laithwaite arrives at Northampton Crown and County Court for sentencing for sending Whatsapp messages to an inmate. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.

Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire, admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.

At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.

Victoria Laithwaite court case
Former HMP Onley Governor Victoria Laithwaite arrives at Northampton Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.

Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.

The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.

She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.

Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.

Chalmers, 29, from Coventry, is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.

