Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick plays down suggestions of rift with Jesse Lingard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick plays down suggestions of rift with Jesse Lingard

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 4.44pm
Jesse Lingard, pictured, could return for Manchester United at Burnley with Ralf Rangnick insisting he has no issues with the player (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jesse Lingard, pictured, could return for Manchester United at Burnley with Ralf Rangnick insisting he has no issues with the player (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has played down suggestions of a rift between him and Jesse Lingard.

The pair contradicted each other last week as they gave differing reasons for the player’s absence for Friday’s FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough.

Rangnick had said Lingard requested some time off to “clear up his mind” after the club refused him a loan move prior to last week’s transfer deadline.

Rangnick and Lingard gave contradictory reasons for the player's absence against Middlesbrough
Rangnick and Lingard gave contradictory reasons for the player’s absence against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lingard, on the other hand, said via social media that it was the club who told him to take some time out.

Rangnick tried to clear up the confusion as he spoke to media ahead of fourth-placed United’s Premier League trip to Burnley on Tuesday.

The German said: “With regard to Jesse, I have a very good relationship with him.

“He knows that I would have been willing to let him go, at least until the issue with Mason (Greenwood) came up and all the other things I think we have spoken about.

“He mentioned some personal issues but, again, we have to look forward now. There were no problems whatsoever between myself and Jesse and vice versa.

“I’m happy to have him in the squad and, as I said, he will be a member of the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Edinson Cavani also missed the Boro clash
Edinson Cavani also missed the Boro clash (Martin Rickett/PA)

Striker Edinson Cavani will also be available after the Uruguay international sat out the Boro clash – which United lost on penalties – at his own request following his return from international duty.

Rangnick said: “They’re both available and they will both be part of the squad for tomorrow’s game at Burnley. Both are top professionals, both have been training well.”

Two players who will not be involved are Brazilian pair Fred and Alex Telles after Rangnick confirmed both had tested positive for coronavirus.

Telles missed the Middlesbrough game as he went into isolation last week, while Fred’s positive test on Monday also makes him doubtful for Saturday’s clash with Southampton.

Midfielder Fred has tested positive for Covid-19
Midfielder Fred has tested positive for Covid-19 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Alex Telles already missed the cup game because he tested Covid positive last week and, unfortunately, the same thing happened today with Fred,” said Rangnick, who added that defender Raphael Varane should be fit after a knock sustained late in the game on Friday.

Despite the frustrating nature of the loss to Championship Boro, Rangnick is convinced there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

He said: “Apart from playing together as a team in defence and improving and developing our defensive work together, we also invested some time in our offensive principles.

“I think we showed that both in the game against West Ham and, even more so, in the game against Middlesbrough, where we created numerous chances.

“I think we probably had 30 shots on goal and 22 of them from inside the box. In the end it didn’t lead to the result that we wanted to get but at least we dominated the game in most parts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]