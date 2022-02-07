Nike ends sponsorship deal with Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nike ends sponsorship deal with Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 5.02pm Updated: February 7 2022, 10.02pm
Mason Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nike has terminated its endorsement agreement with Manchester United and England striker Mason Greenwood, the sportswear firm has announced.

Greenwood was released on bail last week after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman.

The 20-year-old had been arrested after images and videos were posted online and, while in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

United have suspended Greenwood from playing or training with the club until further notice.

Nike last week issued a statement to say it was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation”.

It has now confirmed Greenwood will no longer be endorsed by the company.

A statement issued to the PA news agency read: “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”

Greater Manchester Police did not name the footballer last week but said: “A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

