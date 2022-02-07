Hospital turns old offices into wards in bid to cut patient wait times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Hospital turns old offices into wards in bid to cut patient wait times

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 5.12pm
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham (PA)
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham (PA)

A hospital trust with the longest waiting lists in England has turned old offices into two new repurposed wards.

Bosses at the country’s largest NHS hospital trust are hoping the new in-patient beds will help “tackle the growing waiting lists that have built up” because of the pandemic, allowing it to treat more patients.

Managers say the wards were opening after waiting lists had “grown to levels never experienced before”.

The wards at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham (QEHB) are first of seven planned in all, and were officially opened on Monday.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust (UHB), which runs the hospital and three others across the West Midlands, had 184,956 people waiting for treatment, according to latest NHS data.

Of those, 31,770 had been waiting more than a year.

The trust not only runs the QEHB, but also Heartlands, Good Hope and Solihull Hospital, and has treated 23,000 patients for Covid-19.

It was the “hardest hit of any other NHS organisation in England”, with 40% more Covid-19 cases than the next most-impacted trust, according to UHB.

Trust bosses said Covid patients still currently occupied “almost 400 beds” over all sites including 21 in ICU, but said the extra capacity would give “both hope and reassurance” to those on its waiting lists.

The new wards were former offices for clinical and corporate trust staff, but have been transformed into modern wards with space for 47 additional beds.

New ward at the QEHB
New ward space which has opened at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham (University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust/PA)

Jonathan Brotherton, trust chief operating officer, said: “While our hospitals are still experiencing the extremely challenging effects of the pandemic, these new wards provide both hope and reassurance for the people of Birmingham and Solihull, and our front-line clinicians who strive to provide the highest possible standards of care.

“Almost 400 beds are currently occupied by patients with Covid-19 across our hospitals, with 21 in ICU.

“This has a huge effect on our ability to provide other treatments that we would have normally used this capacity for, however these wards will help accelerate our continued recovery and treat more patients.”

He added: “Positive signs from many of our interventions are starting to show… our colleagues have created excellent facilities to help us deliver on our vision to build healthier lives.”

