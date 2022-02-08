Women with aggressive womb cancer get new immunotherapy treatment on NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Women with aggressive womb cancer get new immunotherapy treatment on NHS

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 12.03am
Women with advanced womb cancer will be able to access a new drug on the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)
Women with advanced womb cancer will be able to access a new drug on the NHS (Peter Byrne/PA)

Women with an aggressive form of womb cancer could get access to a new immunotherapy treatment on the NHS.

Jemperli (also called dostarlimab), made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is being billed as the first treatment advance for these patients since the introduction of chemotherapy in the 1990s.

An estimated 100 women a year could access the drug via the NHS Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) if they suffer from advanced endometrial (womb lining) cancer that is not responding to chemotherapy.

The approval covers women with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) recurrent or advanced cancer.

The dMMR/MSI-H is a genetic deficiency thought to contribute to the cancer spreading particularly quickly.

At present, most women with this type of cancer die within 12 months and only 15% of those with advanced disease live for five years or more.

The new treatment is given intravenously in a 30-minute session, every three weeks over a 12-week period.

Dr Susana Banerjee, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and team leader in women’s cancers at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “To date, beyond chemotherapy, there have been limited treatment options for women with advanced, recurrent endometrial cancer in England.

“The decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) changes that…(It) is a step forward in improving outcomes for women with endometrial cancer by delivering tailored treatment.”

The treatment works by blocking a receptor called PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) that is present on T-cells (a key part of the immune system).

By doing so, it supports the continued attack of cancer cells by the body’s own immune system.

A study by GSK involving 108 patients found that 57% saw their disease stabilise or stall, and those findings were expected to hold true even a year later.

NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “This is a significant moment for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, as this new drug gives real hope to the around 100 patients a year who have had limited success with other treatments, taking just four 30-minute sessions, meaning it is also less invasive.

“This deal could only be made thanks to the Cancer Drugs Fund, which allows the NHS to get early access to the latest treatments, and is just the latest example of NHS England using its commercial capabilities to deliver on the NHS Long Term Plan commitment to provide patients with the latest cutting-edge treatments for cancer.

“The NHS has continued to treat cancer patients throughout the pandemic and, as we continue to expand our arsenal of treatments against all cancers, please do come forward and get checked if you have a worrying sign or symptom.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our NHS continues to roll out the most innovative treatments from around the world to benefit patients, and this new treatment for endometrial cancer – the first of its kind – will offer hope to hundreds of women.”

Endometrial cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women in the UK.

It can cause vaginal bleeding after menopause or between periods and/or pelvic pain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier