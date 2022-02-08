What the papers say – February 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – February 8

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 3.09am
Pressure mounting on Boris Johnson over an accusation against Sir Keir Starmer, his attempts to dampen leadership spill rumours and a warning to Russia are splashed across the front pages.

The i, Metro, The Independent and The Guardian all lead with Sir Keir’s run-in with an angry mob repeating the Prime Minister’s linking of the opposition leader to Jimmy Saville.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express splashes comments from the PM that he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are “united”, while The Times gives top spot to Mr Johnson’s latest warning to Russia.

Waiting times for the NHS will get worse before they get better, according to health minister Edward Argar in the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports six North Sea oil and gas fields are expected to be approved this year in a “push back” against net zero goals.

Draft internet laws will stop children accessing pornography sites, reports the Daily Mail.

The Sun says West Ham’s Kurt Zouma may be prosecuted for animal abuse.

The Financial Times reports borrowing costs for the Greek and Italian governments are rising due to expectations the European Central Bank will raise interest rates.

And the Daily Star says an extra hour in bed may help readers lose weight.

