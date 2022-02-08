32 athletes in isolation facilities at Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

32 athletes in isolation facilities at Winter Olympics

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 7.39am
A worker performs a Covid-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
A worker performs a Covid-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

More than 30 athletes at the Winter Olympics are in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus, organisers have said.

The average stay in isolation is seven days.

“We will allow as many people out of isolation as we can, but only as many as we can do safely,” said Brian McCloskey, chairman of the expert medical panel for the Beijing Games.

He said 50 athletes have been discharged and the vast majority of athletes in isolation are well and do not require any medical treatment.

The disclosure that 32 athletes are in isolation facilities came after complaints by athletes and teams about inedible food, dirty rooms and a lack of training equipment and internet access.

Organisers have acknowledged that isolation is already a difficult situation for athletes — who face the possibility of missing competitions after years of training — and said they were working to quickly address any problems.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, Beijing organisers are requiring everyone in the so-called Olympic bubble to take daily PCR lab tests.

Those who are confirmed positive are taken to an isolation facility until they are cleared for discharge with negative tests. People who keep testing positive can also request a review by a medical panel.

Mr McCloskey noted that people who were infected can continue testing positive intermittently for a long time, even if they are not contagious.

But he said previously infected people might also be testing positive because they were reinfected, and are able to spread the virus.

“The challenge is to distinguish the two,” he said.

Organisers said they expect the number of positive cases to decline as new arrivals into the Olympic bubble taper off, since screening procedures are intended to catch the virus early and prevent it from spreading.

Mr McCloskey noted that everyone in the bubble is being tested and that nearly everyone has been vaccinated.

“I think your chance of picking up Covid in the closed loop is less than anywhere else in the world,” he said.

So far, there have been 393 positive cases inside the Olympic bubble. In addition to athletes, the figure includes news media, team officials and others inside the bubble.

More than 12,800 people have arrived from outside China for the Olympics.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier