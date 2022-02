Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds suffer heavy defeat in bronze medal match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Great Britain’s hopes of winning a first medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics were dashed in a 9-3 mixed doubles curling defeat to Sweden.

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds hoped to bounce back from Monday’s semi-final defeat to Norway by repeating their round-robin win over the Swedes.

But a brilliant shot by Almida De Val to score four for Sweden in the second end effectively ended the British pair’s chances of bronze.

Hold your heads high Bruce and Jen 👏 4th place on their Olympic debut 🥌#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/SMkgzNIY9J — Team GB (@TeamGB) February 8, 2022

Mouat and Dodds went into the Games as world champions while the Swedes were one of the favourites for gold.

The British pair lost their semi-final 6-5 on Monday against Norway, the team they beat to lift the world tile in Aberdeen last year.