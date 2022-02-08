UK ticket-holder stakes claim for £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

UK ticket-holder stakes claim for £109.9m EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 9.31am
A single UK-ticket holder has won a huge lottery jackpot (PA)
A claim has been staked for the £109.9 million jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder in last Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.

The winning main numbers were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 while the winning Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 07.

A single UK player matched all five EuroMillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news, Camelot said.

There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: “We’re delighted this amazing prize has now been claimed. It’s an amazing EuroMillions jackpot win which has propelled the lucky winner into the list of the top 10 biggest National Lottery winners ever.

“Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

This is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year and the ticket-holder has jumped into 10th place on the National Lottery’s rich list.

The country’s biggest ever National Lottery win was a £170 million EuroMillions jackpot won by an anonymous ticket-holder in the draw on October 8 2019.

