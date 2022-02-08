Nathan Chen favourite for figure skating gold after banishing Pyeongchang demons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Chen favourite for figure skating gold after banishing Pyeongchang demons

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 9.38am
Nathan Chen nailed a world record score in his short program in Beijing (David J. Phillip/AP)
Nathan Chen banished the demons of Pyeongchang with a record-breaking short program routine to put himself in control of the men’s figure skating competition at the Capital Indoor Arena in Beijing.

The 22-year-old saw his dreams of individual Olympic gold dashed four years ago after a series of errors in his short program routine, which gave him too much to make up in the concluding free skate.

But this time it was double defending champion Yuzuru Hanyu – bidding to become the first man to win three consecutive titles since 1928 – who stumbled, pulling out of an attempted quadruple salchow and finishing the day in eighth place.

Beijing Olympics Figure Skating
Yuzuru Hanyu finished the short program in eighth place (David L. Phillip/AP)

“I’d say I was pretty close to my best,” said Chen. “Obviously there are always things you can improve on, there are always things you can do a little bit better, but overall I’m very happy.”

Chen’s near-flawless routine scored 113.97, a world record, giving him a healthy advantage over second-placed Yuma Kagiyama on 108.12, with another Japanese skater, Shoma Uno, in third.

Hanyu’s score of 95.15 effectively ended his chances of retaining his title, but he could still reach the podium, particularly if he becomes the first man to land a quadruple axel in competition.

Hanyu was hit by injuries in the build-up to Beijing, returning from eight months out with a glittering performance at the Japanese National Championships in December, where he vowed to land the quad-axel – the toughest jump in skating – at the Olympics.

Beijing Olympics Figure Skating
Nathan Chen is on the brink of figure skating gold (David L. Phillip/AP)

“You certainly can’t ever count him out,” added Chen. “He’s two-time Olympic champion for a reason. Also, no matter what he does in the future, he will always, always be a true figure skating icon, one of the greatest ever, if not the greatest ever.

“It’s been such an amazing honour to be alive at the same time as him and be able to witness what he’s been able to do on the ice.”

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic retained her women’s snowboard parallel slalom title as she aims to emulate her achievement in Pyeongchang, where she became the first competitor to win gold in two different sports at the same Winter Olympics.

Ledecka will go for further back-to-back wins in the women’s super-g on Friday at the Yanqing Alpine Centre.

