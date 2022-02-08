13 million people face severe hunger in Horn of Africa, UN warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
13 million people face severe hunger in Horn of Africa, UN warns

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.23am
Food supplies are distributed by the World Food Programme in Ethiopia (Claire Nevill/WFP via AP)
Food supplies are distributed by the World Food Programme in Ethiopia (Claire Nevill/WFP via AP)

Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported, as it called for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis.

Drought conditions are affecting rural communities across southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, south-eastern and northern Kenya, and south-central Somalia.

An Ethiopian woman sifts through distributed food supplies (Claire Nevill/WFP via AP)
An Ethiopian woman sifts through distributed food supplies (Claire Nevill/WFP via AP)

Malnutrition rates are high in the region, the UN agency said.

The WFP said it needs 327 million US dollars (£241 million) to look after the urgent needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months and help communities become more resilient to extreme climate shocks.

“Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have decimated crops and caused abnormally high livestock deaths,” it said in a statement. “Shortages of water and pasture are forcing families from their homes and leading to increased conflict between communities.”

More forecasts of below-average rainfall threaten to worsen conditions in the coming months, it said.

A woman follows drought-affected livestock in Ethiopia
A woman follows drought-affected livestock in Ethiopia (Michael Tewelde/WFP via AP)

Others have raised alarm over a fragile region that also faces sporadic armed violence.

The UN children’s agency said earlier in February that more than six million people in Ethiopia are expected to need urgent humanitarian aid by mid-March.

In neighbouring Somalia, more than seven million people need urgent help, according to the Somali NGO Consortium.

