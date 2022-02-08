TikTok updates Community Guidelines around dangerous acts and eating disorders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

TikTok updates Community Guidelines around dangerous acts and eating disorders

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 11.43am
A young girl uses the TikTok app on a smartphone (PA)
A young girl uses the TikTok app on a smartphone (PA)

TikTok has announced an update to its Community Guidelines which sees the platform strengthen its rules around online challenges, promoting eating disorders and hateful ideologies.

The video-sharing site’s head of trust and safety, Cormac Keenan, said it was updating its rules to help improve transparency for users as well as clarity for moderators on what content they should ensure is removed.

As part of the update, TikTok said its rules will now more clearly note the risk of certain dangerous acts and challenges, such as suicide hoax content, and will see new videos from notable creators on the platform urging others to “stop, think, decide and act” when assessing videos they see.

The firm said its rules around eating disorder content have also been strengthened and will now prohibit the promotion of disordered eating and certain “under-recognised signs” and symptoms of a potential problem.

“This is an incredibly nuanced area that’s difficult to consistently get right, and we’re working to train our teams to remain alert to a broader scope of content,” the firm said.

A further change will see the site be more explicit on the hateful ideologies banned from the platform, including misgendering or misogyny.

TikTok said that though these ideologies had “long been prohibited” on the site, the company said it had “heard from creators and civil society organisations that it’s important to be explicit in our Community Guidelines”.

“Transparency with our community is important to us, and these updates clarify or expand upon the types of behaviour and content we will remove from our platform or make ineligible for recommendation in the For You feed,” Mr Keenan said.

“We routinely strengthen our safeguards so that TikTok can continue to bring people together to create, connect, and enjoy community-powered entertainment long-term.”

TikTok has been one of the most active social media platforms in terms of policy updates and new safety feature additions in recent years as scrutiny on the sector has increased and policymakers move closer to regulating the platforms for the first time.

Mr Keenan confirmed that as TikTok’s Community Guidelines updates rolled out to users, “every member” of the site will be prompted to read the updated rules in the coming weeks.

“We’ve made significant strides to improve our policies and enforcement, including our efficacy, speed, and consistency, though we recognise there’s no finish line when it comes to keeping people safe,” he said.

“We’re driven by our passion to help everyone have a good and enriching experience on TikTok.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier