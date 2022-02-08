Peloton co-founder steps down as CEO as company announces job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Peloton co-founder steps down as CEO as company announces job cuts

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 12.55pm Updated: February 8 2022, 1.13pm
Peloton is cutting jobs (AP)
Peloton is cutting jobs (AP)

The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as the company’s chief executive following a decline in fortunes at the exercise and treadmill company.

John Foley first pitched the idea of an interactive exercise bike in 2011, hoping to disrupt the industry.

He will give up the CEO position and become executive chair at Peloton Interactive.

Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over the CEO position.

Peloton's John Foley
Peloton’s John Foley (AP)

Peloton had been the subject in media reports this week of a potential takeover target by either Amazon or Nike. The developments on Tuesday deflated hopes for such a deep-pocketed buyer and shares of Peloton slumped 7% before the opening bell.

The company’s shares have been on a roller-coaster ride since the pandemic began. They surged more than 400% in 2020 as Covid-19 forced lockdowns and shifted the workout trend from the gym to the home.

In 2021, the shares gave back nearly all of those gains as businesses reopened and people started heading back to gyms. The stock fell further this year amid reports the company would cut back production of bikes and treadmills to try to offset a decline in sales.

There was also a demand late last month from activist investor Blackwells Capital that Peloton remove Mr Foley as CEO and that it consider selling the company amid waning consumer demand.

Peloton also announced 2,800 job cuts globally, including approximately 20% of corporate jobs at the New York City company.

The instructors who lead interactive classes for Peloton will not be included in cuts, nor will the content that the company relies on to lure users.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]