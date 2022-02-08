Driver injured as brick thrown at train

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A train driver was hit in the face by shards of glass when his cab’s windscreen was smashed by a brick.

The brick was thrown at the train as it was travelling towards Clifton in Greater Manchester at around 10pm on Friday February 4, Northern said.

The driver, who has not been named, was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home.

An investigation has been launched by British Transport Police (BTP).

Northern described the incident as ‘shocking’ (Northern/PA)

Northern is offering a £1,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to a conviction.

The operator’s regional director, Chris Jackson, said: “It’s hard to believe that anyone would put the safety of others at risk by such reckless behaviour.

“The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating.

“This was a shocking incident that could have had fatal consequences.

“Officers are investigating, and I am appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Someone will know who did this and we need to find them before they do something similar which may have far worse consequences.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.