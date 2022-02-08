‘Government seeking to shut down future ombudsman reports on collusion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

‘Government seeking to shut down future ombudsman reports on collusion’

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 2.17pm Updated: February 8 2022, 2.58pm
Niall Murphy, KRW Solicitor, speaking during a press conference at Shaftesbury Recreation Centre, Ormeau Road, Belfast, following the publication of the Police Ombudsman’s report into Police handling of loyalist paramilitaries murders and attempted murders in south Belfast in the period 1990 to 1998. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022.
Niall Murphy, KRW Solicitor, speaking during a press conference at Shaftesbury Recreation Centre, Ormeau Road, Belfast, following the publication of the Police Ombudsman’s report into Police handling of loyalist paramilitaries murders and attempted murders in south Belfast in the period 1990 to 1998. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022.

A police watchdog investigation into a series of loyalist murders should act as a catalyst to resist Government plans to axe similar probes into Troubles crimes, a lawyer has said.

Solicitor Niall Murphy, who represents families affected by the Police Ombudsman report into 11 UDA murders in south Belfast, said the Government is trying to shut down future scrutiny of allegations of security force collusion.

The report by ombudsman Marie Anderson found the RUC had been engaged in “collusive behaviours” with loyalist killers in relation to the series of murders in the 1990s.

Last year, the Government published a command paper outlining its intention to prohibit future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents pre-dating April 1998.

The plan would also see the end of all legacy inquests and civil actions and prevent the Police Ombudsman from examining Troubles-related incidents.

Contending that the criminal justice route is not delivering for victims, the Government claims a move to a new truth recovery model will help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones.

Ombudsman�s report into RUC’s handling of loyalist paramilitaries released
Relatives of those killed by loyalist paramilitaries in south Belfast during the Troubles hold images of their loved ones and copies of the Police Ombudsman’s report (Liam McBurney/PA)

Despite pledging to do so by last autumn, it has not yet published draft legislation that would give effect to the plan.

The proposals are opposed by all the main parties at Stormont, the Irish Government and many victims’ groups.

Mr Murphy heavily criticised the legacy proposals as he joined bereaved families at a news conference in south Belfast on Tuesday.

“There can be no doubt that the intention of those proposals is to ensure that reports like today are never published again,” he said.

“The British Government are attempting an immunity so wide-ranging that it would have made (General) Pinochet blush in Chile.

“This report must be considered a catalyst and a clarion call to ensure that these proposals never become law.”

The solicitor added: “The purpose of the legacy proposals couldn’t be more clear on a day like this.

“They don’t want any more 348-page reports which condemn their police officers for colluding in multiple murders.

“So that’s why they want to close this (ombudsman’s) office and that’s why that proposal can never be allowed to happen, can never be allowed to become law.

“The British Government should be ashamed of itself today when one reads this report and when one considers what their published proposals are to do.”

