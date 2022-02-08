Island ‘monarch’ job attracts global interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Island ‘monarch’ job attracts global interest

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 3.29pm Updated: February 8 2022, 3.36pm
A job offering applicants the opportunity to become the “monarch” of a remote island off the coast of Cumbria has attracted nearly 200 responses from across the globe.

The successful job hunter will have the title of “King” or “Queen” of Piel Island bestowed upon their head – along with ale -in a coronation ceremony of uncertain origin, involving them sitting in an ancient chair, wearing a helmet and holding a sword while alcohol is poured over them.

Stewardship of the Ship Inn pub on the island, on a 10-year lease, is the main requirement of the post, along with caretaking the island, which lies half a mile (just under 1km) off the coast of Cumbria, only accessible by ferry and popular with tourists.

The job has featured in the New York Times and Radio Canada, and Barrow Borough Council, the custodian of the island, which has its own 14th century motte and bailey castle ruin, has had around 190 applicants.

Councillor Frank Cassidy said: “It’s got a lot of global interest, they have had lots of applicants, coming from Africa, everywhere, you name it. It’s gone crackers.”

The applications are currently being considered by the king-makers at the Town Hall in Barrow.

The coronation ceremony is said to be due to the landing in 1487 of pretender to the throne of England, Lambert Simnel, and is most likely to have begun as a slightly mocking homage to this event.

Simnel’s rebellion was crushed and he ended up working as a domestic in the royal household.

However, the tradition continued, and became an important part of local folklore and island history with recorded landlords of the Ship Inn dating back to 1746.

The new landlord and monarch is wanted to be ready for the new summer season and will start the job on April Fool’s Day.

