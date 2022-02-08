James Anderson and Stuart Broad left out of England’s West Indies tour – reports

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England have left James Anderson and Stuart Broad – the two leading wicket-takers in their history – out of next month’s Test tour of the West Indies, according to reports.

With 640 scalps in 169 matches, 39-year-old Anderson is both the most prolific and experienced seamer in Test history while 35-year-old Broad is close behind with 537 in 152 appearances.

The pair have become synonymous with England’s red-ball side for over a decade but it seems that the post-Ashes cull – which has already accounted for head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant Graham Thorpe and managing director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles all losing their jobs – has moved on field.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson have taken 1,177 Test wickets between them (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Neither Anderson nor Broad has given any indication that they are hanging up their boots any time soon, and were responsible for some of England’s better moments in a largely hopeless tour Down Under, which ended in a 4-0 thrashing.

The Daily Telegraph, for whom Anderson is a columnist, were first to report that Anderson had been overlooked for the three-match trip to the Caribbean in March, with suggestions that Broad was also being overlooked following close behind.

A selection meeting involving interim head coach Paul Collingwood, acting director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss and head scout James Taylor has been taking place on Tuesday with confirmation of the squad imminent.

While others will be given the chance to push their credentials, Anderson and Broad could yet wait to see who takes over as head coach of the Test team before making any conclusions about their longer-term futures.