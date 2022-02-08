James Anderson and Stuart Broad left out of England’s West Indies tour – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Anderson and Stuart Broad left out of England’s West Indies tour – reports

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 4.57pm Updated: February 8 2022, 5.27pm
Stuart Broad and James Anderson will not be heading to the West Indies (Jason O'Brien/PA)
Stuart Broad and James Anderson will not be heading to the West Indies (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England have left James Anderson and Stuart Broad – the two leading wicket-takers in their history – out of next month’s Test tour of the West Indies, according to reports.

With 640 scalps in 169 matches, 39-year-old Anderson is both the most prolific and experienced seamer in Test history while 35-year-old Broad is close behind with 537 in 152 appearances.

The pair have become synonymous with England’s red-ball side for over a decade but it seems that the post-Ashes cull – which has already accounted for head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant Graham Thorpe and managing director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles all losing their jobs – has moved on field.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson
Stuart Broad and James Anderson have taken 1,177 Test wickets between them (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Neither Anderson nor Broad has given any indication that they are hanging up their boots any time soon, and were responsible for some of England’s better moments in a largely hopeless tour Down Under, which ended in a 4-0 thrashing.

The Daily Telegraph, for whom Anderson is a columnist, were first to report that Anderson had been overlooked for the three-match trip to the Caribbean in March, with suggestions that Broad was also being overlooked following close behind.

A selection meeting involving interim head coach Paul Collingwood, acting director of cricket Sir Andrew Strauss and head scout James Taylor has been taking place on Tuesday with confirmation of the squad imminent.

While others will be given the chance to push their credentials, Anderson and Broad could yet wait to see who takes over as head coach of the Test team before making any conclusions about their longer-term futures.

